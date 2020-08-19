Nicholas French Saratosa County, Florida man charged with battery charges after having sex with two 13 year old twin sisters.

A 21-year-old Sarasota County, Florida man has been accused of having a sexual relationship with underage twin sisters. The claims come after the man is alleged to have told one of the 13 year old siblings not to tell anyone about the illicit trysts.

Nicholas French of the 6700 block of Approach Road was charged with seven counts of lewd and lascivious battery stemming from the relationship, which began with one of the sisters in April 2018, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.



French was arrested Friday and was still being held as of Tuesday without bond.

The girl described a three-year sexual relationship with French during a police interview on Aug. 5. She told investigators she met French through a friend on social media and began having sex with him when she was 13.

Court documents said investigators found a carpet stain at French’s home that was consistent with the girl’s account following an issuance of a search warrant. She reported she was last with French in July.

Carpet stain corroborated allegations

Documents said investigators learned of the sexual relationship between French and the girl’s twin during their investigation.



One of the girls said she told French she was only 13 when they started having sex. ‘She stated French told her she should not tell anyone about their relationship due to his knowledge of her being a minor,’ court documents said.

Court documents said French was on probation after pleading guilty to two counts of child abuse in a 2018 child abuse. He had initially been charged with lewd or lascivious battery of a victim 12 to 16 years old in that case but accepted the lesser charge in a plea deal.

French has been charged with 11 counts of lewd or lascivious battery of a victim 12 to 16 years old in the new case, along with a single count of violating his probation.