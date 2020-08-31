Jose Reyes NYC subway rape suspect arrested in attempted sexual assault of woman at East 63 Street F train stop. Bronx man has lengthy criminal rap sheet.

A Bronx man was arrested Sunday in the attempted rape of a 25-year-old NYC woman on an Upper East Side subway platform following a daytime attack that was caught on video. The man’s arrest was facilitated via facial recognition technology the NYPD released.

Jose Reyes, 31, a career criminal (more below) is accused of pouncing on the woman around 11 a.m. Saturday inside the Lexington Avenue and East 63 Street F train station according to reports.

‘This heinous and horrendous act was interrupted by a good Samaritan who observed Mr. Reyes’ behavior and got him to cease his behavior while subsequently videotaping the incident,’ NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said at a press conference.

Video taken by the witness showed a man — showed Reyes — on top of the woman before a crowd of bystanders gathered.

‘Hey get off her!’ the group is heard yelling at the sexual predator.

‘attempting to spread her legs’

The woman had been on her way home from work when she boarded a train that Reyes was in. He was smoking a type of hookah and began to make ‘weird noises’ and laugh to himself, Harrison said.

After both the victim and Reyes got off at the station, he gestured ‘in a masturbation motion toward her’ and she attempted to move away.

However, he followed her and knocked her to the ground before climbing atop of her and ‘attempting to spread her legs,’ Harrison said.

A crowd began to form and ‘a couple of them started screaming at him to get off her, which was helpful in scaring him away,’ Harrison said.

The woman suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention, police said.

Reyes was charged with attempted rape, sexually motivated assault, assault and harassment.

He’s got a record on charges such as robbery, grand larceny, petty larceny, assault of a police officer and others, according to police sources.

Facial recognition & influx of tips led to previously convicted man’s arrest

At least three of Reyes’ prior arrests were on transit, though none were sexual in nature, cops said.

The NYPD’s facial recognition team matched video of the subway attack to a photo of Reyes from a previous arrest.

The video and three tips to the Crime Stoppers hotline were ‘very instrumental in apprehending our individual,’ Harrison said.

The tips led patrol officers with the 23rd Precinct to a street corner in East Harlem where Reyes was taken in at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The brazen attack off the heels of a steep incline of summer crime in NYC left witnesses shocked.

‘When you hear about things like this happening in broad daylight, you really start to wonder about the fate of the city,’ Marcella Rogers, 34, of Flatbush, told the nypost Sunday.