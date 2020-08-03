Edward Antonio Zappa, Mounds View, Minnesota man charged w/ murder of Thea Renae Toles a fter Tinder date overdoses on date rape drug, GBH.

A Minnesota man has been charged with manslaughter & murder after his Tinder date overdosed on a date-rape drug he’s alleged to have given her last Thanksgiving.

Edward Antonio Zappa, 38, initially told cops he had no idea what his Thanksgiving date Thea Renae Toles, 43, had taken before she overdosed at his Mounds View home, KARE 11 reported, citing a criminal complaint.

Investigators say cell phone records showed Zappa and Toles texting back and forth on Nov. 28, 2019 after meeting on Tinder. Texts reveal Zappa telling Toles he was at a family gathering, but that she could go to his house on Montclair Avenue and wait for him there.

Text messages and web searches suggested Zappa giving Toles GHB, which the court documents suggested was used as a date rape drug but is also known to be a party drug.

An examination of Zappa’s computer showed internet searches on the physical effects from GHB consumption, such as whether GHB would dilate one’s pupils and how long someone would be passed out from using the drug.

Toxicity tests that showed Toles having 340 mcg/ml in her system greater than the maximum of 260 mcg/ml can cause coma

In one text, Zappa told Toles, who’d been waiting at his home “NOT” to throw away a bottle with liquid, the complaint said.

Other messages allegedly showed he had given GHB to others.

Upon coming across the text exchanges, investigators ordered toxicity tests that showed Toles having 340 mcg/ml of the substance in her system at the time of her death.

GHB levels greater than 260 mcg/ml can cause ‘deep sleep or coma,’ charges described.

Zappa was charged with third-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported.

The charges follow the man being on probation, with a lengthy rap sheet with several felonies, including convictions for burglary, domestic assault involving strangulation and second-degree assault, the paper said.

Zappa is due in court Aug. 25.

GHB — or Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid — is also listed by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as a potentially fatal date-rape drug. The substance has several street names, including ‘G,’ ‘GHB’ ‘Liquid X,‘ and ‘Liquid Ecstasy.’

It is known to cause ‘hallucinations … euphoria, drowsiness, decreased anxiety, confusion and memory impairment,’ the agency warns.