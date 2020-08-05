Daisy Coleman suicide: Audrey Daisy Netflix rape survivor kills self. Missouri star of documentary also starred with Audrie Pott, who killed herself in 2012.

A victim of justice never served? Daisy Coleman, a Missouri sexual assault victim who opened up about her rape ordeal in the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy, has died by suicide at the age of 23.

Coleman took her own life on Tuesday night and her body was discovered after her mother Melinda asked police to do a welfare check.

Coleman spoke in the 2016 film about how she was plied with alcohol in 2012 and raped in a Missouri house at the age of 14 – with no one was ever convicted.

Coleman continually maintained she’d been assaulted by Matthew Barnett, high school’s most popular footballers, the scion of a well connected political family. The then 14 year old football player maintained that the pair had consensual sex after a night of drinking.

Just 10 days after the documentary was released rape survivor Audrie Pott took her own life.

‘She never recovered’

‘She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone,’ Coleman’s mother told TMZ on Wednesday.

‘She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her!’

Coleman’s SafeBAE organization shared the news on Instagram Wednesday and said she had ‘struggled with healing for years.’

Coleman’s ordeal was marked by claims that she was as culpable as the boys who sexually assaulted her, with then Nodaway County Sheriff Darren White‘s belief that Daisy and her friend Paige – who was raped on the same night – were equally complicit. He also slipped a note to the camera that ‘teenage girls lie.’

Coleman had tried to kill herself at least four times in the past.

She suffered victim blaming from the community. T-shirts worn by people in her dance class read: ‘Matt 1: Daisy 0.’

Social media branded Daisy a ‘skank’ a ‘whore’ and a ‘liar.’

Struggled with self healing and a society that condemned her

Coleman ended up self-harming and carved the name of the alleged rapist into her skin.

In 2013 their house was burned down in a fire that her mother Melinda believes was deliberate.

‘We are devastated to share with all of our inspiring supporters that we have suffered an irreplaceable loss. Our co-founder, sister, Daisy Coleman ended her life by suicide today,’ the SafeBAE organization said in a statement.

‘As many of you know she’s struggled with healing for years and had been making incredible progress, but healing is never a straight path and can often have setbacks.

‘But she would want you all to know how much she loves this work and all of you who have joined us in it.’

SafeBAE works to help prevent sexual assault of high school-age people. It also helps young survivors. Coleman started it with three other women from PAVE (Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment).

Hope for better life leads to despair

Tragedy struck the family last year when Coleman’s younger brother died in a car accident.

She was raped a few years after her father Dr Michael Coleman was killed in a car crash.

They had moved to Maryville, Missouri from Albany, Missouri, some 40 miles away, in 2009 hoping to make new and better memories.

Coleman, then 14, and her best friend Paige Parkhurst, 13, were on the evening of January 8, 2012, raped in the basement of one of the high school’s most popular footballers, the scion of a well connected political family.

At around 1 a.m. Daisy and Paige were having a sleepover at Daisy’s house when they decided to sneak out – at the invitation of Matthew Barnett, now 22. His friends Jordan Zech, 24, Nick Groumoutis, 23 and Cole Forney, 22, were also present.

Daisy’s brother, Charlie, 23, regarded Groumoutis as his best friend but was wary of Barnett. He told her not to text him but she ignored him.

Almost immediately the girls were separated. Barnett admitted having sex with Daisy – 14 is the age of consent in the state of Missouri – but said it was consensual and that Daisy did not drink heavily until afterwards.

Daisy recalled being offered a drink from what the boys called the ‘bitch cup’ – a tall shot glass – then being offered a second and not remembering anything after that.

He used Nick Groumoutis’s cell phone to record but claimed he thought they were just ‘dry humping.’ The video was deleted – after reportedly being passed around the school – but never retrieved by law enforcement.

I am heartbroken that dear comrade Daisy Coleman has passed away from suicide. It is a punch in the gut for all of us who knew and loved her. She stayed strong for so long in a society that wouldn’t stop attacking her. Thank you to everyone that stood by her side. #fordaisy pic.twitter.com/jYdItAdk0G — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) August 5, 2020

‘I forgave my tormentor even though he never apologized’

Paige’s rapist confessed and was convicted in juvenile court, but it was only after a second investigation that Daisy’s alleged rapist was convicted in adult court on the lesser charge of child endangerment.

Coleman told Dailymail.com in 2017: ‘I was very young [when it happened] so obviously I did not cope with it well. I was very negative towards myself. I lost all of my confidence. I didn’t realize who I was anymore because I lost my position on the cheerleading squad.

‘I faced a lot of identity problems and a lot of that journey was just redefining myself and recognizing that even though all these people are saying all these things about me doesn’t mean that they’re true, because I get to define who I am.’

She added that she had forgiven her rapist: ‘I feel no resentment towards my attacker only because I have come to realize that he was only passing on some form of negativity to me which at some point was passed onto him so once I came to that realization…that made me forgive him in a sense even though he never presented an apology.’