Bridget Sipera Camden Catholic High School arrested having sex with teen student 60 times in 18 months. Had once been voted coolest teacher.

A New Jersey Catholic high school teacher has been accused of having had sex with a male student from the school when he was 17.

Bridget Sipera, 36, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is accused of initiating a sexual relationship with a ‘recent graduate’ of Camden Catholic High School – where she taught literature – in January 2019 that lasted 18 months, ending in March, 2020.

Come Wednesday, following her arrest earlier in the week, Sipera was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in Camden County.

She was also charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child for crimes that occurred in nearby Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said that the unnamed boy told local police about the relationship on August 6, which led to Sipera’s arrest on multiple charges including second degree sexual assault on August 26.

Authorities said the sexual relationship began when the boy was in one of Sipera’s classes and ended in March.

Prosecutors said the Sipera had ‘supervisory or disciplinary power’ over the then-student and specified that the victim was over 16 when the incidents occurred.

The age of consent in New Jersey is 16, but adults in a position of authority can be charged with molesting teens in their care aged 18 or younger.

A probable cause statement indicated that the boy claimed to have had sex with Sipera about 60 times during the 18-month period, the Courier Post reported.

Sex in multiple locations, including the teacher’s home & her mothers

The boy told police that he and Sipera had sex inside his car at multiple Cherry Hill locations, including at a hotel parking lot and in Cooper River Park, the court document said.

The probable cause statement also noted that the boy said he and Sipera had sex at Sipera’s home, her mother’s home and his own home.

The boy was said to have been able to provide police with ‘specific details of the layout’ of Sipera and her mother’s homes.

Coolest teacher of the year

Sipera allegedly admitted to offenses ‘which took place in multiple towns,’.

‘Camden Catholic High School will be cooperating fully with local law enforcement,’ the school said Thursday in a statement obtained by the Courier Post, adding that it had immediately fired Sipera.

Sipera had been the school’s girl’s lacrosse team coach and was named Coach of the Year by the Women’s Lacrosse Club of South Jersey, a 2019 edition of the school’s online magazine said.

Sipera was voted one of 2013’s ‘Coolest Teachers’ by school students in a Preston & Steve Show poll.

In the school’s 2017-2018 yearbook, she was listed as part of the McAuley Program, which assists students ‘with mild learning disabilities.’

Detectives say Sipera could face more charges.

She was transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility where she is awaiting her first court appearance.

It remained unclear why the female educator abused her position of trust, authority and power to subjugate her male victim.