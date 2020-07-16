Ramsey BethAnn Bearse sentenced: Former Miss Kentucky, turned educator gets two years jail after admitting exchanging illicit photos with 15 year old teen boy.

A former Kentucky beauty queen has been sentenced to two years in prison in a plea deal after admitting to exchanging sexual photos with a teenage student whilst working as a school teacher.

Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, 29, a former 2014 Miss Kentucky pleaded guilty to one count of possessing material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct in December 2019 and was sentenced Tuesday.

Authorities said the former West Virginia middle school educator admitted to exchanging photos with the student on Snapchat between August and October 2018. A parent of the male student reported finding the images on the teen’s phone, the dailymail reports.

At the time of her December 2018 arrest local media reported many in her hometown of Hartford ‘being surprised and hurt,’ with locals saying the woman hailed from a respectful family.

The former female educator was also sentenced to an additional 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender for life, according to Kanawha Assistant Prosecutor Meshell Jarrett.

Bearse was initially charged with four counts of sending obscene material to a minor.

Bearse previously testified she meant to send a photo to her husband, but accidentally sent it to the teen. She claimed the student asked for additional photos, so she continued to send them because she was ‘afraid to not appease him.’

Come Tuesday the convicted sexual predator said Tuesday that she accepted ‘full responsibility’ for her actions.

‘Since I am the adult, and he was just a teenager, it is my fault, and I accept full blame for the situation,’ Bearse said in December last year.

‘So that’s how I’m guilty of this crime. I messed up big-time.’

Under her maiden name of Carpenter, Bearse was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014 in the Miss America pageant.

Abuse of position of power, authority & trust

Bearse is said to have impressed the Miss Kentucky judges in 2014 by playing bluegrass music on her fiddle.

After the win, she went on to act as a spokeswoman for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and featured in interviews to talk about being diagnosed with the central nervous system disease in 2010.

She was suspended from her teaching position during the investigation, and the Kanawha County school district has said she no longer works there.

It remained unclear why the female educator abused her position of authority, power and trust to subjugate her male victim.