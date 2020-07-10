Mollie Verkamp Walton Verona Kentucky high school teacher admits having sex w/ 17 year old student arrested & charged.

A former Kentucky high school teacher was on Thursday arrested and charged for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old year student, authorities said.

Mollie Verkamp, 27, of Florence, admitted to having slept with a former student from a high school outside Boone County two years ago — according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The female educator’s arrest follows Verkamp who was already under year long investigation being the subject of a new probe after a claim that the ex-teacher allegedly sent sexually explicit videos to an 18-year-old student at Walton Verona High School, where she most recently taught.

It was while probing those allegations that Verkamp allegedly told authorities she had also sent illicit messages to a 17-year-old student at her last teaching job.

Verkamp then confessed to also having sex with the minor at her home in Boone County, authorities said.

Detectives said Verkamp admitted that she knew the student was 17-years-old at the time and that being a teacher at the same high school made her a person in a position of authority.

She was indicted on Thursday by a Boone County Grand Jury on rape and sodomy charges in the third degree.

Bond for the alleged sexual predator has been set at $10,000.

Verkamp was not currently employed as a teacher and did not teach during the 2019-20 school year, the sheriff’s office said. She had previously been a teacher for three years.

Of note, social media commentators speculated whether the educator would have been charged in the first degree had the genders of the victim and abuser been reversed.

Authorities have yet to say what motivated the female teacher abusing her position of trust, authority and power to subjugate her male victim(s).