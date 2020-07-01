Leslie Bushart Lake Gibson middle school teacher arrested after bragging about performing a sex act on a 15 year old student during a school graduation party.

And what did you do this weekend? A Lake Gibson, Florida middle school teacher has been charged with having oral sex with a 15-year-old boy while attending a school graduation ceremony — after bragging about ‘the incident’ to other guests, according to officials.

Leslie Bushart, 49, told investigators that she was drunk when she took the juvenile aside at the Lakeland ceremony to try to smoke marijuana with him, according to a release via the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

‘She said, ‘I was so intoxicated that I couldn’t light it — so instead, I had oral sex with a 15-year-old boy,” Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday of the teacher’s alleged confession.

‘She said to us, “Yeah, I kinda do that when I get drunk,” Judd said.

Soon after her encounter with the teen, Bushart — a teacher for 29 years — confessed to other guests, who told the boy’s mother, Judd said.

Abuse of position of power, trust and authority

‘And you can imagine that she wasn’t too pleased about that set of circumstances,’ the sheriff said of the showdown at the June 6 graduation for the boy’s older sister’s class.

Confronted, Bushart fled the party — but soon contacted the boy’s mom on Facebook Messenger to try to justify her assault by saying she was drunk, the department said in a release.

She was arrested Thursday and charged with lewd battery after admitting to having abused her position of authority, trust and power.

Records show the sexual predator was still in Polk County Jail as of Wednesday morning, held without paying $15,000 bond. An attorney was not listed.

‘It shocks our conscience that a school teacher of all people would do such a thing,’ the sheriff said, adding she ‘needs to go to state prison for her conduct.’

Bushart — who was earning $48,769 a year — was placed on administrative leave and Polk County Public Schools is moving forward with her termination, a spokesman told the Ledger.