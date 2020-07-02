John Zeretzke pleads guilty: Flutes Across the World musical director & teacher admits tainting children’s fluids with his own semen fluid.

A California music teacher accused of giving elementary school students woodwind instruments with his semen inside on Wednesday agreed to plead guilty to state and federal sex crime charges according to authorities.

John Edward Zeretzke, 61, of Ventura, Orange County, will make the plea in relation to one federal count of production of child pornography and several state charges of lewd acts with a minor under 14, The Mercury News reports.

Zeretzke is the founder of Flutes Across the World, a nonprofit organization that teaches students how to make their own flutes. Of note the entity was founded in 2009.

The formerly award winning musician and composer has agreed to plead guilty to accusations involving minors dating back to 2015.

In one instance in November 2015, according to court records, Zeretzke sent a 15-year-old girl he met on Facebook over 40 explicit photos of himself.

Calculated exploitation of his unwitting victims

In August 2017, Zeretzke then traveled to the Philippines — where Flutes Across the World has held a music mission — to have sex with a minor, court papers further allege.

Zeretzke in March 2019 was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly distributing flutes filled with his own semen to five girls from two separate elementary schools in Orange and Los Angeles County, according to court papers.

But there’s more.

The educator is alleged to have then took photos of the girls using the flutes. Court records show the alleged violations occurred between January and April 2017.

Are there other victims?

As part of the plea deal, the Central District of California agreed to dismiss all but one of the federal counts the latimes reports. Those dismissed charges may still be considered when Zeretzke is sentenced.

Zeretzke’s public defender, Julia Brett Deixler declined a request for media comment.

Yet to be necessarily understood is why the music director abused the trust, authority and power of his position, preying on his unawares minor students.

Unclear — given Zeretzke’s establishment of his musical entity in 2009 is how many more times the music teacher may have ‘contaminated’ his victims, who to this day may never have come to realize they were victims…