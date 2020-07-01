Double life? Ed Henry Fox News fired over sexual misconduct claim. Prominent anchor’s ouster comes four years after Las Vegas cocktail waitress accusations of affair.

Fox News anchor Ed Henry, 48, has been fired after an investigation into a complaint about ‘willful sexual misconduct in the workplace,’ according to the release of a company memo. The release appears to be the culmination of ‘dubious’ incidents involving the married news anchor over a number of years.

‘We would like to bring a very serious matter to your attention in an effort toward full transparency given the many actions we have taken to improve the culture here over the last four years,’ the memo from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace begins according to the circulated memo.

‘On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago. We immediately retained an outside law firm (which has never represented Fox News in investigations or litigation) to independently investigate the claims. Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation,’ they said.

‘Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated.’

Henry joined Fox News in 2011 after several years at CNN. He was named co-anchor of “America’s Newsroom” in late 2019.

Watch: Fox News anchor @SandraSmithFox just addressed the firing of her co-anchor Ed Henry. “Rotating anchors will be sitting in with me until a replacement is named,” she says. pic.twitter.com/YvMq4l2bPo — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) July 1, 2020

News room culture of permissibility?

‘Fox News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct, and discrimination. We will continue striving to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees,’ Scott and Wallace added in the email to employees.

The network said it will rotate anchors in to fill Henry’s spot on “America’s Newsroom” alongside co-anchor Sandra Smith.

The firing comes some just four years after the ‘news man’ returning from a four month leave of absence over an alleged extra marital affair with Las Vegas cocktail waitress, Natalia Lima.

He had slowly rehabilitated his career following a four-month leave of absence, which ended in 2017, after there were published reports of an extramarital affair that he conducted with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.

Natalia Lima photos: Who is Ed Henry Fox News mistress?

In May 2016, it was revealed that Henry had a ten-month affair with a cocktail waitress who met the political journalist at a Las Vegas gentleman’s club.

Natalia Lima, 42, performed steamy $2,000-an-hour routines for Henry in a private VIP ‘Skybox’ at Sapphire Las Vegas strip club before they engaged in a secret love affair at luxury hotels when the veteran newsman visited Sin City.

Lima revealed their affair, forcing Henry to take time off work in a bid to mend his relationship with his wife Shirley Hung who was NPR’s Deputy Washington Editor.

Cocktail waitress said she felt used by Fox News anchor

The cocktail waitress claimed that she and Henry first met in 2011, shortly after the newsman married his wife at Las Vegas’ Wynn Hotel, but only embarked on an affair in 2015.

Lima said she was left devastated when he broke it off– and says she feels ‘used’ by Henry.

The reports of the affair caused former Fox CEO Roger Ailes to publicly rebuke him, stating that ‘this raises serious questions about Ed’s lack of judgment, especially given his position as a journalist’.

Perhaps not ironically, and raising questions of work permissibility, Ailes was also later forced out of Fox News when he was accused of sexual assault and harassment by numerous women.

Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry’s firing, only to say that it happened ‘years ago’.

The latest revelation comes after Fox had attempted to comeback from sexual assault and harassment cases that rocked the network and resulted in several high-profile departures from those accused and those accusing them.

In their memo Wednesday, company bosses said that they ‘encourage any employee who has a sexual harassment, discrimination or misconduct complaint of any form to report it immediately’.

After Ailes’ departure, the network has gone some way to changing its culture under the guidance of new CEO Suzanne Scott.