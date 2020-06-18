Nicole Lynn Walter Pensacola nanny charged with human trafficking after recording herself lewd acts in front of young children, and selling videos to adult sites.

When you can make money off a child’s innocence in front of a waiting audience…

A former Florida nanny has been charged with human trafficking charges after she recorded herself performing sex acts in front of young children, according to reports.

Nicole Lynn Walter, 27, of Pensacola, allegedly filmed at least three X-rated videos of herself with two children present, WEAR reports.

Walter charged a different rate for the videos, which were filmed between 2017 and 2018, when the kids were featured in them, authorities said.

The children, who were 3 years old and 15 months old at the time, could be heard playing or crying in the background, authorities said.

Licensed foster parent

According to her arrest report, Walter is a self-employed adult actress who made movies of herself ‘self pleasuring’ in public areas. She is accused of recording videos of herself ‘fornicating’ in the presence of and while engaged in conversations with children. Children can be heard talking in the background of the videos uploaded to various adult websites.

‘We continued our investigation and determined there was an exchange of money for a video that was made involving some minor children,’ Escambia County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chip Simmons told the media outlet.

The ECSO began investigating Walter in January after the Florida Abuse Hotline alerted the agency and the Florida Department of Children and Families about a possible sexual offense.

A search of Walter’s property uncovered two illicit images depicting children on an SD card hidden in a drawer underneath Walter’s mattress, the report stated.

Walter, who was also a licensed foster parent (let that sink in folks….), was arrested in April on charges of child pornography, lewd behavior with a minor, aggravated assault and resisting arrest Pensacola News Journal reported.

The sheriff’s office at the time asked any parents who had hired Walter for nannying or babysitting services to contact them.

Water is being held on human trafficking charges at Santa Rosa County Jail, where she’s awaiting extradition to Escambia County.