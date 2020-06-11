Miranda Ackerman Idaho corrections officer from Nampa accused of sexual trysts with male inmate along with leaving intimate photos with prisoner. Went by name of Miranda Jefferds at time of work.

A female Idaho corrections officer has been accused of having ongoing sexual liaisons with an inmate — along with allegedly giving the man ‘raunchy photographs’ to remember her by, authorities said.

Miranda Ackerman, 29, faced charges of having sexual contact with an adult inmate and unlawfully introducing contraband into the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, where she worked until her resignation in early April, the Idaho Press reports.

Had gone by the name of Miranda Jefferds while employed

Ackerman, of Nampa, is suspected of having ‘physical rendezvous’ with the inmate over a one-month span starting on Feb. 9 in an area of the prison where inmates generally get haircuts, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr told the media outlet.

Ackerman, who went by the name Miranda Jefferds during her time at the lockup, is also accused of giving the inmate graphic photographs, leading to the contraband charge, police and prosecutors said.

The alleged sexual activity took place on more than one occasion, KBOI reports. It remained unclear how authorities came to find out about the sexual trysts.

An investigation was launched in late April after the Idaho Department of Correction contacted Ada County sheriff’s officials, the Idaho Press reports.

Ackerman, who surrendered to authorities late Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest, had been scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Ackerman was no longer listed in custody at the Ada County Jail as of early Wednesday, online records show.