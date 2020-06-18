Amanda Katherine Steele Idaho married woman plea deal to lesser charges following accusations of sex with teen boys rejected by district judge.

A plea deal agreed upon by an Idaho woman accused of having sex with teenage boys has been rejected by a district judge according to a report.

Amanda Katherine Steele, 34, had struck up an agreement with prosecutors over the case stemming from her November 2019 arrest for allegedly sleeping with teens who would skip school to see her, East Idaho News reports.

The teens reportedly consented to the encounters. But Steele was charged under a state law that says 16- and 17-year-olds cannot consent to sexual relations with adults at least five years older in age.

Steele was charged with three felony counts of child sexual battery committed by lewd conduct, however, under the plea bargain, she agreed to the lesser charges of two counts of felony injury to a child.

But here comes the spanner in the woodworks: District Judge Darren Simpson on Wednesday demurred, citing evidence showing the alleged victims suffered bodily harm was needed before he could accept the deal.

But what if the genders of the alleged perpetrator and victims were reversed?

‘I’m not going to accept a plea on some fiction,’ Simpson said. ‘I’ve got some concerns about being able to take a plea unless there is a factual basis for it.’

Steele was booked after a nearly two-year investigation into claims she was sleeping with the minors.

The probe began in late 2017 when her father-in-law contacted authorities about rumors Steele was hanging around a group of teen boys.

Around that time, one of the teens admitted to deputies he’d engaged in sexual activity with Steele — while declining to press charges.

The teen ‘didn’t think it was a big deal,’ according to a probable cause statement obtained by East Idaho News.

Detectives interviewed Steele in April 2018, with the woman conceding several teenage boys came to her home, while refusing to comment on if she had sex with them.

The investigation took on new life in July 2019 when Steele’s ex-husband walked in on her and a teen boy snuggling in a hot tub.

One of the teens, when interviewed by authorities in 2019, admitted to having sex with Steele while he was a minor.

It remained unclear if prosecutors would have sought to present the plea deal had the alleged perpetrator had been a male and the victims, female.

Steele has been free on a $50,000 bond and her next court date is set for Sept. 30.