California man uses fake name on Tinder to lure & sexually assault...

Fabian Ornelas Fresno, California man arrested after using false alias on Tinder dating app in a bid to lure, kidnap and sexually assault unwitting female victim.

A man has been accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a woman back to his California home where he then allegedly attempted to sexual assault her before the victim was able to break free and call for help.

Fabian Ornelas‘s arrest follows the 30 year old man going by the name ‘Dominick’ on the dating app to kidnap and attempt to rape his un-named female victim.

After matching with the unsuspecting victim, the pair arranged to meet at the man’s Fresno residence on Saturday.

The pair spent some time together – the length of time is unclear – but when his date prepared to leave, Ornelas allegedly would not let her go.

‘After making a match with the woman online, Fabian arranged to meet with her in person,’ the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released on Facebook.

Cops looking to see if accused man has committed similar crimes before

‘After spending some time together, the victim attempted to leave, but Fabian forced himself on her and attempted to rape her.

‘The woman was able to break free during the middle of the assault and fled the area. She then called the Sheriff’s Office to make a report.’

Police were called to Ornelas’ home on early Saturday morning where they found information suggesting he may have committed similar crimes in the past.

Authorities are now urging anyone who may have felt they were a potential victim of Ornelas to contact them.

Ornela has been charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, attempted rape, probation violation and other charges relating to sexual assault. His total bail has been set at $243,500.