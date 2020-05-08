Zacharias Cavasos Washington state man hides in 12 year old girl’s bedroom, sexually abused her for a month after meeting her on social media.

A Washington state man has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl while hiding in her bedroom over the course of a month according to federal prosecutors.

Zacharias Adrian Cavasos, 21, initially contacted the girl on social media in December before traveling from Washington to Oregon to meet the child at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton in February, according to court records cited by The Oregonian.

Zacharias Cavasos then secretly moved into the girl’s room on Feb. 10, hiding from her grandfather by staying in a cavity beneath the girl’s bed after removing slats that held her mattress, Assistant US Attorney Jennifer Martin said.

Cavasos also allegedly hid in the girl’s closet at times until Feb. 25 — when her grandfather caught him in the home, which is on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, prosecutors said.

After being made to leave, Cavasos managed to sneak back into the residence before he was found again in her room on March 11 and was arrested, Martin said.

Cavasos, whose attorney said may have an intellectual disability, has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the US District Court in Portland.

A judge released Cavasos to a clean-and-sober house ahead of his trial, despite saying she was troubled by the accusations.

‘When I started reading the nature of the allegations, I really was quite surprised by what I read,’ Judge Youlee Yim You said. ‘I have never been aware of anyone alleged to have been living in a 12-year-old’s bedroom for a month.’’

Martin argued to keep Cavasos in jail, telling the judge that the Washington resident has no family in the area and no job, and pointing to the fact that he returned to the girl’s bedroom even after being told to leave her alone.

Cavasos’ defense lawyer, Thomas Price, countered by saying that his client may have an intellectual disability and is emotionally immature. He also stressed that Cavasos has no prior criminal record or a history of violence.

Cavasos, who prosecutors say has admitted to having sex with the girl multiple times, was ordered to adhere to a curfew and GPS monitoring while at the facility.

Under the conditions of his release, Cavasos is not allowed to make any contact with the victim, or travel for the reservation where she lives. His phone and computer activities will be subjected to checks.