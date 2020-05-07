Noelle Rascati Lake County, Florida woman busted having virtual sex during a virtual call w/ her incarcerated boyfriend, Tathan Fields in presence of young child.

A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly having virtual sex with her prisoner boyfriend during a video call with a young child in her room, according to reports

Noelle Leigh Rascati, 32, engaged in the ‘virtual visit’ on March 25 with her 26-year-old partner Tathan Holt Fields, who’s serving a 15-year sentence at Santa Rosa County jail, in California according to court documents obtained last week by The Smoking Gun.

In the 12 minute video call, Rascati and Fields pleasure themselves on camera as a child walks around in Rascati’s bedroom at her Lake County residence, the report said.

Rascati even uses ‘an assortment of pleasure devices’ during the virtual hook-up. Charging documents revealed the woman not wearing any clothes during the 12 minute video call.

Prisoner boyfriend series of shocking arrests:

The incident was discovered during a review of the video in Santa Rosa, a community 60 miles north of San Francisco. The pair spoke through a service provided by Telmate, which allows video calls between inmates and family and friends, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

An investigation led to Noelle Rascati being arrested on April 4.

Come April 22 the woman was charged with engaging in lewd and lascivious conduct in the presence of a minor. Rascati was released on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on the felony charge on May 18.

The arrest report does not list the age, gender or possible relationship of the child to Rascati.

It’s unclear if Fields faces charges from the incident.

Fields is serving a sentence in Santa Rosa for burglary and grand theft charges, but also is accused of mailing a letter with what he said was anthrax to prosecutors according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Santa Rosa Jail records list him as Rascati’s boyfriend.

The felon has previously been in trouble while incarcerated, including being booked charged for pleasuring himself to the female instructor of a prison class according to charging documents.