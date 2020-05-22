Michael Riego Hartly, Delaware man arrested sexually assaulting three ponies at New Castle County Carousel Park and Equestrian Center.

A 31 year old Delaware man has been accused of tying up at least three ponies and sexually assaulting or injuring them at a horse-riding center, according to reports.

Michael Riego of Hartly was spotted sneaking into the stables at the New Castle County Carousel Park and Equestrian Center in Wilmington and tying up a small horse’s hind legs Thursday, police told CBS News.

Caught on camera in 3 different instances

Riego’s arrest follows the pony pervert being caught on camera having his way with at least two other equine victims, beginning last year, New Castle County Police said in a Facebook statement.

Footage from the first incident shows the alleged serial predator walking into the barn after midnight in September 2019 and tying up a 20-year-old mare above her hooves before molesting her, according to the report.

In another attack, reported April 20, Riego allegedly entered the stables carrying a bucket of horse feed, taking off his clothes and sexually assaulted a 31-year-old brown mare. Cops said they couldn’t see his face at the time because it was covered by a piece of clothing.

All three animals treated for injuries which initially led to them being incapacitated

In a third case, the date of which was not reported, a 17-year-old black and white mare was found injured and had difficulty breathing.

Riego was charged with two counts of felony bestiality and two counts of felony burglary, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

All of the ponies were treated for injuries and have since resumed their riding routines.

Riego following his arraignment remained held with secured bail set at $12,000.

Not immediately clear is why the Delaware man targeted the animals.