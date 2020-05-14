Alabama grandmother & former son in law livestream sexual assault of his...

‘Evil of This Magnitude Exists’: Lisa Williamson Alabama grandmother and Steven Anthony Jackson livestream sexual assault of man’s one year old daughter.

An Alabama grandmother and her teenage former son-in-law have been arrested for live-streaming the sexual assault of the man’s one-year-old daughter.

Lisa Williamson, 41, is accused of live-streaming Steven Anthony Jackson, 19, sexually assaulting his daughter on an illicit site, police said.

The video was reported to the FBI by someone out of the state, Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation raided their Hartford residence over the weekend leading to both Williamson and Steven Jackson being arrested and charged.

Williamson faces a slew of child sexual assault charges, including disseminating obscene material according to WDHN.

Jackson faces charges of first-degree sodomy and production of illicit child sexual assault material.

‘The evil of this magnitude exists in the world, especially for those of us who have children and grandchildren and [know] how precious they are. We do everything we can to protect them, and in this case, where the persons who were supposed to be protecting them are the ones that are causing the problem,’ Helms said.

‘This is some of the worst behavior you’ll find,’ Helms added.

‘Evil of This Magnitude Exists’

Sheriff Helms said that it was ‘scary’ to think about how many other cases like this one might be out there, cases ‘just waiting on a tip from a good citizen to tell us.’

Neighbors condemned the assault as one of the most atrocious acts they’ve ever heard of.

Both Williamson and Jackson are being held on bail at Geneva County Jail on respective bonds of $2.5 million and $750,000, and additional arrests are possible in the case.

The 1-year-old child is now in state custody AL.com reports.

Not immediately clear is what compelled the duo to sexually abuse the child along with posting the egregious acts on video.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is expected to release additional information on the case in the near future.