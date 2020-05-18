Kenny Whitehead Macon Georgia man arrested having sex with dead woman outside local homeless shelter. No foul play suspected.

A Macon, Georgia man has been arrested after he was observed having sex with a dead woman outside a local homeless shelter.

Officials say they were called to the 100 block of Walnut Street just after 4 am Sunday morning after a caller complained that two people were having intercourse on the front steps of the property.

When Bibb County deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 55-year-old man in the middle of the act with a woman. CBS46 identified the suspect as Kenny Obyran Whitehead.

After asking the man to get dressed, deputies discovered the woman was unresponsive. An investigation showed that she ‘had been deceased for some time,’ according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Facebook release.

Deputies have since charged Whitehead, with necrophilia. He’s currently being held without bond.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim pending notification of her next of kin.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but officials do not believe it to be foul play.

Unclear is how the deceased woman came to end up at the front of the homeless shelter and what prompted the suspect to set upon the dead woman. Also not clear was the man’s relation to the woman prior to her death.

Bibb Sheriff’s Office has asked individuals who have further information to call, 478-751-7500.