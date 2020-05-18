Christopher Allen Morris and Lauryn Mychelle Fields arrested: Georgia couple charged after robbing man after promising to meet up for sex on Snapchat.

A Georgia teen couple have been charged after allegedly luring a man to meet them with the promise of sex, only to rob the unwitting man at gunpoint according to a report.

Christopher Allen Morris, 19, of Euharlee and Lauryn Mychelle Fields, 19, of Kennesaw each face multiple charges in the attack, including aggravated assault and armed robbery according to a Cobb County arrest warrant, AJC reports.

Fields met the victim on Snapchat, and allegedly agreed to meet the man for sex on the condition that he give her money, the warrant said.

On May 4, Fields met with the man and got into his car, the warrant said. That’s when Morris and another man approached the vehicle, pulled the victim from it and threatened him with a gun.

Morris allegedly demanded the victim’s money while pointing the pistol at his chest. He began hitting the victim in the head with the gun, ‘causing a laceration above the victim’s left eye,’ the warrant said.

Morris reportedly told the victim he was Fields’ ‘man’ before taking $180 from his wallet. He also took pictures of the victim’s credit cards, the warrant alleged.

Fields told police she did not know the identity of the other man involved in the attack, but she heard him and her boyfriend talking about beating the victim up, according to the warrant.

She also told law enforcement that on more than one occasion Morris set up meetings with men for her to have sex with. It wasn’t clear if those resulted in robberies.

Police said they found a gun in Morris’ home that matched two rounds they found at the robbery location, adding that Fields is being charged as a party to the crime, the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Fields and Morris upon their arrest were both taken to the Acworth jail on May 5 and are each charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and battery, according to Cobb jail records. They were booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where they remain without bond.