Woman secretly pleasures self at Chinese Ikea store as video goes viral

China IKEA woman secretly self pleasures herself at DIY store as video goes viral before being removed as woman’s identity remains a mystery.

Talk about performance art…

Disconcert has come to the fore after video caught a woman on camera self pleasuring herself while half-naked in a Chinese IKEA store, prompting the DIY furniture company to pledge stricter security.

The two-minute explicit clip (condensed from a purported 16 minute original video) shows the unidentified woman wearing just a white shirt as she pleasures herself in various sections of the store. Indeed.

As other shoppers walk by, the woman initially sat on a chair, touching herself as she thrust her rump toward the camera.

She then sat on a bed with her legs spread wide — at one point seeming to catch the eye of passing males — before taking off her shirt in a more secluded spot in the store and continuing to touch and stroke various parts of her body.

China penalties for public lewdness and dissemination of lurid material on social media:

After going viral, the X-rated footage was soon deleted from Chinese social media.

‘We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store,’ IKEA said in a statement, without revealing the name of the branch.

IKEA going forward said it would take ‘even more careful security and public cleanliness measures’ and encouraged all customers to ‘browse stores in an orderly and civilized way,’ AFP said.

Define civilized?

Chinese citizens can face up to 10 days’ administrative detention for deliberate public nudity, while those who upload and disseminate obscene content online face up to 15 days’ detention and a maximum fine of 3,000 yuan, or just under $425, the agency said.

Some Chinese social media users have speculated it was a store in Guangdong province, as Cantonese — spoken in parts of southern China — can be heard in the background store announcements.

Mystery identity but rumors persist:

With nobody wearing a face mask, it is also assumed that the explicit clip was filmed before the coronavirus outbreak, which brought China to a standstill from late January. The pandemic had forced IKEA to temporarily close stores around the world, including all 50 in its second-biggest market, the United States.

‘This woman is so brave, I don’t understand, [she’s] just doing it in broad daylight,’ read one Weibo post that gained more than 8,000 likes.

‘There are so many people around, I just don’t understand,’ another wrote.

Not immediately understood is what motivated the seemingly voyeur inclined woman, to set about being captured on film ‘self pleasuring’ in public.

Some netizens said that the woman works for a site known as FULLFIVE and a videographer was filming her in action.

To date the woman’s identity remains unknown.