Russian humanitarian aid to Italy during coronavirus welcomed by ordinary Italians while social media debates merits of aid to EU nation.

Touching videos have begun to spread throughout the Internet. They show ordinary Italians expressing their gratitude to Russia as they say ‘Spasibo’ — ‘Thank you’ in Russian.

This is their reaction to the Russian humanitarian aid to Italy. As we know, Italy has become one of the leading regions to suffer from the vast number of people infected and deceased from the new COVID-19 virus. The northern parts of the country are particularly struck by the pandemic as they experience a severe shortage of doctors and medical equipment.

First Russian planes with humanitarian aid landed in Italy on 22 of March, delivering masks, artificial respirating units, protective suits, and doctors.

Many people look for a catch behind the Russian aid. Some media point out that the Western countries, in turn, have aided Italy financially. However, the reaction of ordinary Italians makes it clear that they much more appreciate practical assistance by means of extra doctors and medical equipment.

Many citizens of Italy express an opinion that the new virus has not only raised the borders between countries, but just like any crisis, it clearly reveals who is ready to give help in time of need and who is not.

Isn’t interesting that the Russian dictator as you dumb brainwashed idiots call him is send these to assist #Italy? Where are your western capitalist devils & what are they doing as humanitarian aid? #CoronaVirus https://t.co/S1HVZGaxcx — King Shaka Of #IngonyamaTrust (@KingShaka79) March 22, 2020

MFA Spokesperson #Zakharova on🇷🇺humanitraian aid to Italy: We provide humanitarian aid to counter #Covid_19 & it has nothing to do with political agenda. The Italians welcomed Russian aid warmheartedly. People living in Bergamo met Russian column with applause & Russian anthem pic.twitter.com/DtfgbaWjSQ — Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) April 3, 2020