Russian humanitarian aid to Italy during coronavirus. From Russia with love…? Image via Reuters.

Russian humanitarian aid to Italy during coronavirus welcomed by ordinary Italians while social media debates merits of aid to EU nation. 

Touching videos have begun to spread throughout the Internet. They show ordinary Italians expressing their gratitude to Russia as they say ‘Spasibo’ — ‘Thank you’ in Russian.

This is their reaction to the Russian humanitarian aid to Italy. As we know, Italy has become one of the leading regions to suffer from the vast number of people infected and deceased from the new COVID-19 virus. The northern parts of the country are particularly struck by the pandemic as they experience a severe shortage of doctors and medical equipment.

First Russian planes with humanitarian aid landed in Italy on 22 of March, delivering masks, artificial respirating units, protective suits, and doctors.

Many people look for a catch behind the Russian aid. Some media point out that the Western countries, in turn, have aided Italy financially. However, the reaction of ordinary Italians makes it clear that they much more appreciate practical assistance by means of extra doctors and medical equipment.

Many citizens of Italy express an opinion that the new virus has not only raised the borders between countries, but just like any crisis, it clearly reveals who is ready to give help in time of need and who is not.

