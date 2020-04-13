Mariel Vergara Pueblo, Colorado woman, tries to book flight at New Orleans airport Spirit Airlines counter, scuffle ensues.

Also making her tabloid debut is Pueblo, Colorado woman, Mariel Vergara, 27, who was busted over a week ago trying to book a flight at a Louisiana, New Orleans airport — while naked — before being arrested after refusing to leave.

Our collective hero, allegedly strolled up to the Spirit Airlines counter at Louis Armstrong International Airport, Friday night, April 3rd, without wearing any clothing, except for a discernible nose ring, lip ring, facial piercing and of course shoes — Nola.com reports.

Airline officials told Vergara she wouldn’t be able to travel unless she ‘dressed appropriately’ — and was summarily asked her to leave, only to refuse, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

By the time a deputy arrived, Vergara had pulled on a dress, but it was too short to cover her ‘private parts’, with Vergara at the time not wearing underwear, cops said.

Additional charges added:

Nola reported our collective hero allegedly ignoring orders to leave before a scuffle ensued with deputies ( ‘I told you I know how to break into the tabloids….’) as she was taken into custody.

Vergara was booked on charges of obscenity, resisting arrest, simple battery and remaining in a place after being forbidden.

While jailed, Vergara was charged with two additional crimes: resisting an officer by violence and battery of a corrections officer.

Vergara was held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna on $5,000 bond.

Not immediately clear is how or why the 27 year old woman came to make her appearance at the fight desk naked…