Making her tabloid debut is a mystery (but for how long…?) 21 year old Sydney, Australia woman who was filmed peeing on a train before wiping her urine-soaked hands on a seat over the weekend.

Footage showed the woman (see below) as shared on social media courtesy of Auburn 2144 profile, crouched down and urinating between two rows of seats on the Sydney train.

But there’s more. At some point, the beaming woman (who obviously thought this was all too funny) is seen putting her hands between her legs in what appeared to be an attempt to catch her urine as a pool of liquid gathered on the floor beneath her. Not to fear as our collective heroine sheepishly smiles as her friend can be heard imploring her in the background.

The 21 year old, understood to be an events planner according to the dailymail is filmed wiping both sides of her left hand on the seat as music played in the background.

Needless to say, commentators were left aghast with the 21 year old woman understood to have since removed her Facebook and Linkedln account upon the video going viral (naturally).

‘I guess anyone’s reaction to it would be the fact it’s harassment and bullying and it should be taken down immediately,’ a friend of the woman told Daily Mail Austraila.

‘The things that are being said are disgusting.’

Hundreds of negative comments were posted under the footage when it was shared to Facebook with the caption ‘happy international women’s day’.

‘The sad part is her friend should be tell her the wrong in her doing instead of encouraging it!’

‘Absolutely putrid yuk. The sad part is her friend should be tell her the wrong in her doing instead of encouraging it just shows how dirty they are also and probably act the same. Pure filth it’s sad to say but animals are cleaner then most humans.’

While another posted, ‘Has she been named yet?? Once someone gets her name keep posting it! Let’s make her famous.’

‘I don’t care if I’m a woman myself. I would have given her a mop and a bucket and made her clean it,’ another commentator posted.

While another contemplated: ‘Typical aussies girls.’

NSW Police told Daily Mail Australia they were investigating the incident.

‘NSW Police are aware of the video circulating online of a woman urinating on a train, and are conducting inquiries,’ a spokesperson said.

‘Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.’

It remains unclear if the Sydney peeing mystery girl has been arrested or if she perhaps has taken to hiding in the (dunny) toilet …