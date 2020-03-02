: About author bio at bottom of article.

Miss Staten Island banned from St Patrick’s Day parade after coming out...

Madison L’Insalata Miss Staten Island banned from St Patrick’s Day parade after coming out as bisexual. Catholic church refusing to accept alternative sexuality.

When sexuality and the catholic church don’t mix….

A NY woman who was crowned Miss Staten Island will not be allowed to march in the borough’s St. Patrick’s Day parade after coming out as bisexual.

Madison L’Insalata, 23, and her fellow beauty queens have been told by parade organizers that ‘safety concerns’ preclude them from taking part in the event scheduled for Sunday.

L’Insalata told the New York Post that she’d planned to march in Sunday’s parade while wearing rainbow colors to support the LGBTQ community.

‘There’s no rule against me wearing a rainbow,’ said L’Insalata.

‘I want people to see the colors and ask questions.’

L’Insalata’s plan to wear the colors as a form of protest over the decision by parade organizers to ban the Pride Center of Staten Island, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

Organizers insist parade is not a political or sexual identification parade:

Of note, the Staten Island parade is the only St. Patrick’s Day event in the five boroughs that continues to bar LGBTQ organizations.

‘It is not a political or sexual identification parade,’ the organizers of the event say.

For years, the organization has not been allowed to take part in the parade under its own banner.

Parade organizers have kept the group out because they said it does not adhere to the teachings of the Catholic Church.

Upon L’Insalata revealing her sexual orientation, Larry Cummings, the parade organizer, called the head of the Staten Island beauty pageant which crowned L’Insalata and informed him that she would not be allowed to march.

Miss Richmond County’s Outstanding Teen, Victoria Montouri, 17, has also been barred from the event.

Two other beauty queens – Miss Staten Island Outstanding Teen, Angelica Mroczek and Miss Richmond County, Gabrielle Ryan – already announced their decision to boycott the parade because of the gay ban.

The ban which has ignited politically fissures has led to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, and Staten Island Borough President James Oddo, a Republican, skipping the parade in protest of the gay ban.

House Rep. Matt Rose, New York State Senator Diane Savino, and City Councilwoman Debi Rose, all Democrats, have also vowed to stay away in protest of the policy.

The Pride Center has asked the Archdiocese of New York to intervene and allow the group to participate in the parade, but so far it has declined to do so.

Catholic Church resisting change:

In 2014, the organizers of New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade dropped a decades-long ban on LGBTQ groups.

Jim Smith, the executive director of the Miss Staten Island Scholarship pageants questions organizer’s claim of keeping L’Insalata away from the parade ‘for safety reasons.’

‘What can happen to her?’ Smith told via the dailymail.

‘I don’t think anyone can harm her. I’m very disappointed, though I’m not surprised.

‘I know they’re very strong in their beliefs.’

Earlier this month, Cummings, who is the parade president of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, defended his decision to maintain the ban against the Pride Center.

L’Insalata responding to the ban, told the Post that she was shocked.

‘This is definitely a curveball,’ the beauty pageant winner said.

‘I was really looking forward to being there and having a discussion and now there won’t be.

‘It’s sad this had to happen. I thought I was doing something good.

‘You want to be part of the change.’

‘I wanted to be in the parade and it’s unfortunate we can’t have a disagreement and still be in the same place.

‘They’re removing all discussion by not allowing me to be there.’

Instead of taking part in the parade, L’Insalata will be at the ‘Rainbow Run’ – an alternative event held simultaneously to honor the Pride Center, Staten Island Advance reports.

When asked if she regrets her decision to reveal her bisexuality, she said: ‘I said what I have to say.

‘I still think that my message got across and that’s most important.’