Kenyatta Bellamy murders girlfriend and her lover after the recently incarcerated man found them making love at his Davenport, Florida house.

An incarcerated man killed his girlfriend and her lover after bonding out of jail on a manslaughter charge — saying he ‘lost it’ when he found them having sex in his Florida home, according to cops.

Kenyatta Bellamy, 50, left Osceola County jail last Tuesday after a year inside for failing to appear in court on a DUI manslaughter charge, Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Once out, he discovered that his girlfriend had moved another man into his home in Davenport while he was in prison. During his incarceration Bellamy had allowed his female victim and her 8 year old son who he served as a father figure for — move into his house.

Bellamy initially tried to calm himself by visiting his mom in Miami — but his ‘anger increased’ when he couldn’t take a bus ‘due to the COVID-19 virus,’ the sheriff’s office said.

Having gone out on the evening of March 27 with a cousin and his girlfriend’s son, Bellamy during dinner, told the cousin he was upset about the man staying at his house.

After dinner, he told his cousin to drop him off at a Wawa because he didn’t want to go back to his house. Except he did return back to the house abcactionnewsreports.

On Friday — just three days after his release — Bellamy went to the house and ‘discovered them having sex so he ‘lost it,’’ the sheriff’s office said of Bellamy’s alleged confession to officers.

‘He used a hammer and a knife to kill the victims. They both have trauma consistent with those injuries,’ the department said.

Autopsies will be held to determine the exact cause of deaths for the victims, neither of whom was identified.

But there’s more.

Here’s the crime scene on Royal Ridge Drive in the #Loughman area north of #Davenport where 50 yo Kenyatta Bellamy confessed to murdering his girlfriend & a man inside the home, days after bonding out of the Osceola Jail. He’s being charged with 2 cts 1st degree murder & arson. https://t.co/Icsdx68roR pic.twitter.com/VMUy1JSJbj — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) March 28, 2020

Bellamy upon having bludgeoned his victims to death, then lit a fire in the bedroom with the man’s cousin who had driven later that night back to his residence, smelling smoke and calling 911

Upon first respondents arriving — officers found the bloodbath.

Bellamy previously lived in New York — with records showing numerous addresses in Long Island, including Bellport, Medford and Central Islip — and having a lengthy rap sheet here, the sheriff noted.

He was arrested by the NYPD several times between 1993 and 2001 for robbery, assault, harassment, possession and sale of marijuana, larceny, weapons charges — and even manslaughter, the sheriff said.

Once in Florida, his arrests included ones for theft, armed robbery and the 2018 DUI manslaughter, the sheriff said.

‘If this suspect had remained in jail where he belonged, these two victims would still be alive,’ Sheriff Grady Judd said in a Facebook statement.

‘We are still piecing together why, after spending almost a year in jail, he was allowed to bond out. This is an awful tragedy that should never have happened.’

The sheriff noted it is the ‘third separate event where he’s caused someone’s death.’

‘These people were brutally murdered, and an 8-year-old boy is left without a mother,’ the sheriff said of the child who called Bellamy ‘daddy.’

Bellamy faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted felony murder, one count of arson and one count of tampering with evidence. He was booked into Polk County Jail, the sheriff said.