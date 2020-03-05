Jeremy Joseph Garnier, St Louis man as the Batman the villain, Joker Facebook Livestreams himself making terrorist threats. Says was only joking when arrested.

Action packed live bombing starring Batman villain the Joker: When life starts imitating art….

A man dressed as the Batman villain The Joker, who livestreamed himself this week allegedly threatening to bomb and kill people along the Delmar Loop in suburban St. Louis, Missouri, was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat, a felony, according to a Facebook release via the City of University City, Missouri authorities.

Prosecutors said Jeremy Joseph Garnier was first seen outfitted as The Joker –complete with makeup – at around 8:15 p.m. at the Blueberry Hill bar and restaurant, where he was reported to have made threats, the Post-Dispatch reports.

Someone reported Jeremy J. Garnier to police for making threats using his Facebook Live app. When police responded, they were told the incident involved an active shooter, the River Front Times reports.

A nearly hourlong livestream posted to the Jeremy Joseph Garnier Facebook account shows a man dressed as The Joker speaking to the camera in a bedroom where he is putting on a costume. He’s later seen driving in his car, smoking a pipe and going to the St. Louis Galleria, where he’s stopped by security and asked to leave.

The video then shows him driving to the Delmar Loop, at times talking about ending the country’s opioid epidemic.

‘Yes, I’m doing this for attention, but the attention I seek is to take over the world,’ Garnier says in the video says. ‘I’m going to start killing people until this reaches 1,000 [viewers], and once it reaches 1,000, I’m going to go out in public and I’m going to kill more. We’re not going to go to any movie theaters. We’re going to go totally unarmed because we don’t want to alert the authorities into thinking we might be on an actual rampage.’

Later in the video, Garnier (still in costume) is seen entering the Blueberry Hill restaurant. A host asks to see identification and when he says he doesn’t have it, he tells another worker he’s 48 years old and allowed in. Garnier is then seen walking through Blueberry Hill, looking out the front windows and noticing a police car.

‘I think they’re looking for me, but it’s OK,’ Garnier is heard saying in the video.

He’s later seen telling someone, presumably a bartender, he wants a Sprite and doesn’t drink alcohol.

‘Yeah, I can’t be inebriated when I’m planning on, you know, killing a bunch of people,’ Garnier says (obviously) .

Adding, ‘It’s not something you can do. I’m live on Facebook right now. I’ve got like nearly 2,000 people watching me.’

Garner is then seen telling someone he’s not armed and identifying himself to viewers as Jeremy Joseph Garnier.

‘I’m not armed and I weigh 150 pounds,’ the Joker impersonator says. ‘I don’t have no weapons on me. I’m not going to do nothing. You’ve got me messed up. Except all these bombs.’

Several minutes later, Garnier is handcuffed by a police officer, with the livestream still rolling. Indeed.

A judge ordered Garnier held without bail. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

Of note, Garnier has a criminal history that includes multiple convictions for burglary in St. Louis County.

A regard of the man’s Facebook page shows himself in various Joker the Villain ensembles, including wearing make up. Indeed.