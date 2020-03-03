FOX cancels Almost Family drama after Canadian model, Sera Johnston sexual assault claims accusing show’s star, Timothy Hutton of rape when she was teen. Political fallout.

Fox has cancelled it’s highly watched drama series ‘Almost Family’ after a former Canadian model accused Oscar-winning star Timothy Hutton of raping her nearly four decades ago when she was 14 years old.

Sera Johnston, now 50, made the claim in a Buzzfeed News report published on Monday. Hutton has since vehemently denied the allegations.

Never mind. Within hours, hot potato, not politically correct, not us – Fox cancelled the drama series after just one season, an insider told TheWrap.

Johnston said she met Hutton in 1983 while he was in Vancouver filming Iceman, and that she and two friends were invited to the actor’s hotel room at the Denman Place Inn.

Once in the room, she said Hutton, who was 22 at the time, and one of his friends raped and sexually assaulted her.

Johnson didn’t take any legal action until 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement. She said she didn’t come forward until then because she didn’t think anyone would believe her.

She hired a lawyer to seek a $1.5million settlement from Hutton, with the parties reaching a $135,000 deal, before Johnson backed out because she ‘couldn’t stomach’ the fact that it didn’t include an admission that the assault occurred.

She went on to file a criminal complaint against Hutton with the Vancouver Police Department in 2018. That investigation is ongoing.

Two years later, Johnson said she brought her story to Buzzfeed because she got tired of ignoring the voice in her head that was constantly telling her to let it out.

A Canadian woman says that in 1983, when she was 14, Oscar-winning actor Timothy Hutton and his friend raped her in his Vancouver hotel room. Hutton has denied the allegations, including meeting her. From @KateAurthur & me, from our time at @BuzzFeedNews. https://t.co/hpghpbHK3G — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) March 2, 2020

Sera Johnston sexual assault: Who’s telling the truth? Who do we believe? Does the truth even matter anymore?

A lawyer for Hutton responded to the Buzzfeed report, saying that the actor had never met Johnston and he ‘completely and unequivocally’ denies the ‘fabricated’ accusations.

‘[Hutton] will not spend one more minute dignifying these allegations as they are patently false and designed only to extort money from him,’ the lawyer told Buzzfeed.

He said Johnston’s story contains ‘patently false, scurrilous and defamatory statements’ and said there is no evidence to support the ‘salacious, heinous, and graphic details of this made-up sexual encounter that supposedly occurred 36 years ago’.

Almost Family – which finished its 13-episode first season last month – starred Hutton as a fertility doctor who used his own genetic material to conceive dozens of children.

Timothy Hutton’s show on Fox was cancelled today over a 37 year old rape allegation. His career is over. He will never get a day in court. This is Salem in the digital age. I’m not exaggerating. The only difference is that the Salem persecutors eventually apologized. — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) March 3, 2020

Fox sidesteps media overtures for comment: Hot potato, next!

Fox and studio Universal Television declined to comment about whether the cancellation was related to the allegations against Hutton. The program had drawn 2.5million viewers according to Nielsen’s ‘most current’ data.

The show was already unlikely to be renewed, after failing to receive a back order and being left off the network’s midseason schedule, Deadline reported.

To corroborate Johnson’s story, Buzzfeed spoke to six people who confirmed that she had told them about the alleged assault over the years.

One of those people was one of the two friends who was at the hotel with Johnson on the night when she said it happened. That friend signed an affidavit, under penalty of perjury, backing up her recollections.

Another was Johnston’s mother, who said that they had considered going to police at the time but feared her daughter would be blackballed from the film industry if she did.

TW / assault / If you were wondering how my night is going I just read an article about how Timothy Hutton raped an underage girl and it made me think of all the ways people are gonna deny it happened and then I relived all the shame and denial I felt for four years after my rape pic.twitter.com/0eHA242eHa — t h e • ᛗ ᛟ ᚱ ᚱ ᛁ ᚷ ᚨ ᚾ (@th3morrigan) March 3, 2020

Great courage coming forward? Hollywood star abusing position of fame & wealth?

Buzzfeed also approached Hutton’s lawyers, who tried to halt the publication of the story, the outlet claimed.

The lawyers provided a 91-page letter explaining in-depth why Johnson’s claims were not credible and accusing her of lying to extort money from Hutton.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Police Department is still investigating her claims, according to Johnston’s attorney Neil Chantler.

‘Lauren Johnston has great courage coming forward with her story and we are confident the justice system is going to hold the perpetrators to account for their crimes,’ Chantler told Buzzfeed.

‘The Vancouver Police Department is taking Ms. Johnston’s case very seriously and has launched an investigation.’