Brevard County man throws rocks at cars while naked from driveway.

Brevard County, Florida man busted chucking rocks at cars while naked from Port St. John driveway. Motive unclear.

A Florida man has been arrested for throwing rocks at passing cars while naked on his driveway on Tuesday, police have told.

Duy Khanh, 34, of Port St. John was arrested after multiple witnesses reported the man’s ‘bizarre behavior’ according to WKMG News 6.

Brevard County Deputies showed up only to find the suspect naked.

It wasn’t clear why the man was naked and throwing rocks.

Khanh was charged with the exposure of sexual organs, according to jail records.

Unclear is whether the man sought to hurt or inflict damage to passing motorists.