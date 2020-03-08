: About author bio at bottom of article.

Carly Erin Kaczmarek, Belews Creek, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Walkertown Middle School teacher charged with felony indecent liberties with a student.

A North Carolina English teacher has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a student, according to the sheriff’s department.

Carly Erin Kaczmarek, 32, of Belews Creek, faces charges of felony sexual activity with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office indicated it plans to file more charges against the female educator later.

A report via myfox8 told of the woman being arrested at her home, Friday afternoon.

Kaczmarek has worked as an English language arts teacher at Walkertown Middle School since 2014. She has now been fired.

Already suspended and under investigation:

School administrators were notified this week of the sheriff’s office investigation into accusations of inappropriate incidents that reportedly occurred off Walkertown Middle School’s campus, the school district said according to a report via the Winston Salem Journal.

At the time of her arrest, Kaczmarek had already been suspended and was under investigation for another unrelated incident, according to officials for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Kaczmarek allegedly had carnal relations with her un-named student victim off school grounds on November 28, 2019. That student’s age is also being withheld.

Noted a released statement from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools: ‘Kaczmarek had already been suspended pending investigation for a separate, unrelated matter.’

It continued: ‘Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will continue to work with law enforcement through this investigation and always encourages parents and students to make us aware of any situation or relationship that concerns them.’

Kaczmarek is currently being held at Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on a bond set for $50,000. She is scheduled to appear in court March 26.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her male victim(s).