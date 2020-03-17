Ava Louise coronavirus plane toilet seat licking challenge sees TikTok social media influencer widely hated on the internet after crass and toxic stunt causes outrage.

A social media influencer who was once posted, ‘she’d rather die hot than live ugly’ has been condemned after a ‘coronavirus challenge’ video she uploaded on TikTok platform having gone viral.

Ava Louise, a twice-Dr. Phil guest and accused ‘clout-chaser’ on social media, showed the 22-year-old from Miami licking a toilet seat, allegedly while in a plane bathroom.

Ava who has 19,000 TikTok followers and 150,000 Instagram followers posted the video to her Twitter on March 14.

‘Please RT (retweet) this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane,’ she captioned the 6-second clip.

Since posting, Ava Louise has faced harsh rebuke in the face of the coronavirus health pandemic which as of Monday night has led to 3,700 positive cases in the U.S. and 68 deaths as the highly contagious illness continues to spread and cause wide public disruption.

Put her ass in jail! https://t.co/M9r8zfhuNC — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2020

So incensed was media reaction, that controversial host and outspoken star of ABC’s The View, Meghan McCain, demanded the social media star be jailed.

Others seconded McCain, slamming the woman for her antics during the deadly outbreak as the TikTok star’s attempt at clout appeared to backfire (or did it?).

Despite Louise labeling the stunt as the ‘coronavirus challenge,’ it does not appear to be an actual social media challenge others are (willing or insane enough ) to seek emulating or participating in at this time.

TikTok and Twitter Ava Louise posted herself licking a toilet seat and calling it “the Coronavirus Challenge”. She’ll be known as The Toilet Licker” for the rest of her life. Her parents must be really proud! — Sydneyck (@Sydneyck2) March 16, 2020

Can we tell the 20 year old, Ava Louise, that licked a toilet seat as a Tik Tok “corona virus challenge” that she is a fool and reckless in this time of our national health emergency! I know our WTMC students are smarter and kinder than to fall for this! — Debra Grysen (@DebraGrysen) March 16, 2020

Y’all want me to go to jail but I don’t have coronavirus so I didn’t put anyone at risk…NOT EVEN MYSELF I BLEACHED IT — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 16, 2020