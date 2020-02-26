Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Sexual Assault: titans of industry and commerce being exposed as sexual predators who abused their positions of power.

A Manhattan jury found American producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of two out of five counts of sexual assault, The New York Times reported.

He was found guilty of rape in the third degree and inducement to sex in the first degree. Weinstein will be in prison pending his conviction.

In Manhattan Weinstein was accused of two episodes of rape, two cases of sexual harassment and forced oral sex. Three counts concerned charges by Jessica Mann, two more by Miriam Haley. The producer himself pleaded not guilty, saying that everything was consensual. Following Monday’s guilty of two out of five charges against him, the former Hollywood mogul now faces jail sentence of up to 29 years in prison.

Since October 2017, producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and violence against more than 80 women, as a result of the scandal, he was fired from his own company, The Weinstein Company, his wife left him, and the Hollywood tycoon himself was detained by the NYPD (although, immediately released on bail).

More than two years later, the producer finally began to be tried, but out of 80 alleged victims in court, only six appeared, and there are no famous names among them.

In addition to Mann and Haley, four other women – Dawn Dunning, Terrell Wolff, Lauren Young and Annabella Siorra – told the court about Weinstein’s harassment and rape. Their testimony did not become an accusation, either because the statute of limitations had expired or because the alleged crimes had occurred in other states, but it was presented to the court as evidence of what Weinstein was capable of.

Another case was opened in Los Angeles, California. The victims are Lauren Young and another woman, where the producer is facing up to 28 years in prison, and charges were only filed in early January. This trial will start soon.

As famed high profile lawyer Gloria Allred, who represented Miriam Haley, described, “they are trying to pin the blame for what happened on women. They’re trying to shame, blame, discredit, humiliate and mix with dirt.”

History is full of cases when such a strategy looks very convincing – but in such situations, as a rule, we are talking about only one victim. Weinstein’s case has already been declared “a major milestone in the anti-harassment movement” (despite the protests of a New York judge who explicitly stated to the jury that “this is not a referendum on #MeToo” )- his admission of guilt will be exemplary for sexual predators who live not only in the film industry, but in any public corporate structure in the United States.