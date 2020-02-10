: About author bio at bottom of article.

Watch: Dallas stripper falls 20ft to the floor, broken jaw – gets...

Genea Sky Dallas stripper falls 20 feet to the floor, suffers broken jaw and other injuries only to get up twerking. Video goes viral as dancer reflects.

Video has caught the moment a Dallas area stripper plunging 20ft to the ground during a pole performance with a deadening thud — only to get up twerking despite incurring a broken jaw, chipped teeth, and a sprained ankle.

Video of the incident, shows Genea Sky, a stripper at the XTC Cabaret in Dallas, performing before an audience over the weekend only to fall while doing her maneuvers along a stripping pole.

Video shows her landing face-first on the stage, only for the woman to get up and continue performing her routine.

‘…humbling experience to just be alive, I’m really thankful for that.’

The accident which was shared on social media led to Sky thanking well wishers on Instagram after the routine going viral.

‘Originally I didn’t plan on posting about this situation at all,’ Sky said in a video post.

‘But obviously the video has gone viral and I’m getting a lot of messages asking me if I’m ok.

‘I pretty much broke my jaw and I have to have surgery on it [on Monday].

‘I broke some teeth and I got a sprained ankle and I got some stitches.

‘Aside from that, I’m good.’

Sky said she was grateful that her injuries weren’t worse.

‘I have no broken limbs,’ she said. ‘I walked away myself.

‘I got up right after it happened, and I’m just really overwhelmed by all the messages.’

She added: ‘I’m so thankful for all the positive messages I’ve been getting.

‘I am having a hard time. I am okay, and I’m gonna be okay.’

Sky said it was a ‘humbling experience to just be alive, I’m really thankful for that.’

‘That’s just most important to me at this very moment,’ she said. ‘It could have been a lot worse.’

Sky’s friend, Ayana Knowles, created a GoFundMe crowdfunding page asking the public for help in covering her medical expenses.

‘My friend Genea was in a horrible accident while she was working,’ Knowles writes on the GoFundMe page.

‘She now has a fractured jaw,broken teeth, and a sprained ankle.

‘Her job does not cover the expenses of her medical bills.

‘Since she sustained such serious injuries, she will be out of work for an extended period of time.

‘Any donations towards her surgeries would be helpful and appreciated! Thank you all in advance.’

As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $16,200.

The incident led to some social media commentators wondering why the dancer didn’t have her own independent contractor private health insurance or why the cabaret vendor declined to provide their dancers with insurance.

XTC Cabaret in Dallas has made headlines in years past after a string of shootings and stabbings either took place in or near the club or involved people associated with the club, which opened in 2009.

Local officials in Dallas have called for the XTC Cabaret to be shut down after the most recent incidents, including a fatal shooting on New Year’s Day last year, according to the Dallas Morning News.