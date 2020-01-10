Torreon school shooting: 11 year old Mexico boy opens gunfire in Colegio Cervantes private school, killing dead his teacher, injuring six others before killing self.

A 12-year-old boy is alleged to have gone on a shooting spree when he opened fire in his classroom in Mexico, Friday morning, killing his (female) teacher and injuring six others before killing himself.

Local media report the sixth grade boy opening gunfire just on at 8.30 a.m at Cervantes de Torreón elementary school in the state of Coahuila, state official Adelaido Flores told Spanish-language outlet Milenio.

Six people were injured — five students and a gym teacher, the paper reported.

El Universal reported the shooting leaving two students in critical condition.

Torreón mayor Jorge Zermeño Infante said the boy, lived with his grandmother, allegedly arrived at the school with two handguns. The relative said she was unaware how the boy was able to access the weapons. It was also revealed the suspect’s grandmother dying some years ago.

Zermeño, told reporters the causes of the attack were still unclear.

‘They tell me he was a boy who had very good grades, who lives – lived – with his grandmother and who certainly suffered some kind of family problem.’ He added: ‘It is very serious, so, so sad, and lamentable to see a primary school student do something like this.’

Padres de familia acuden al colegio #Cervantes, lugar donde está mañana un estudiante disparó contra varios compañeros, logrando herir a 4 alumnos, matar a su propia maestra y finalmente logrando suicidarse.#torreón pic.twitter.com/gRwDKT5l2T — YankuikMx (@yankuikmx_) January 10, 2020

Suspect arrived at school, announcing, ‘Today is the day!’

Coahuila state’s governor, Miguel Ángel Riquelme, told reporters there were suspicions the shooter had been influenced by a video game called Natural Selection.

At the time of the shooting, the boy was wearing a T-Shirt from the video game Natural Selection.

‘It’s a very violent game and offers a very clear simulation of the use of high-calibre weapons,’ Riquelme reiterated.

Before carrying out the shooting the boy – who has not been identified – reputedly told classmates: ‘Today is the day.’

Riquelme said the boy asked his teacher for permission to go to the bathroom to change his trousers before the attack but went looking for him when he hadn’t returned after 15 minutes.

She encountered him in a corridor brandishing two guns and when she asked him what he was doing the boy shot her, Mr Riquelme added.

He then opened fire on other pupils, including two girls aged seven and eight, and a 40 year old male PE teacher who was reportedly shot in the arm.

Torreon where Friday’s shooting took place is an industrial city with foreign assembly plants.

Though homicides have reached record levels in Mexico in the last two years, school shootings, a regular ongoing phenomenon in the US continues to remain rare. Until now.

In 2017, a 15 year old student killed four people and himself in northern Mexico.

Unclear is what motivated the un-named youth and whether he had purposefully targeted the teacher.

Friday’s shooting comes after 31,000 people being murdered last year alone – with many of the shootings linked to drug industry related.

This year looks like being no less bloody: 41 people were murdered in the city of Tijuana in the first eight days of 2020 and more than 100 have died in Guanajuato state, according to local media reports.