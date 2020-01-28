: About author bio at bottom of article.

You ruined this child: Nicki Minaj brother gets 25 years for raping...

Nicki Minaj brother, Jelani Maraj sentenced 25 years jail for raping 11 year old former step daughter. Celebrity tainted as sister pleads for mercy.

Nicki Minaj’s brother has been sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars for repeatedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter – in what the sentencing judge described as ‘ruining the girl.’

Jelani Maraj appeared at a Long Island courtroom Monday morning following his November 2017 conviction for predatory sexual assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Robert McDonald lambasted Maraj for sexually abusing the girl, saying that his ‘view is that you ruined this child’.

‘You raped this child. You raped her over and over again,’ Judge McDonald said TMZ reported.

The sentence comes two years after a jury handed down the guilty verdict for the sexual abuse, which began in 2015.

The victim’s brother witnessed Maraj assaulting his sister and later notified school officials.

Extortion attempt? Rapper sister writes brother is ‘most patient, gentle, genuine, giving selfless man I know’.

Minaj didn’t appear in court to support her older sibling, but Maraj’s lawyer, David Schwartz, read a 2016 letter that the Tusa singer wrote in a bid to get her brother a lighter sentence.

In the letter, the rapper referred to Maraj as the ‘most patient, gentle, genuine, giving selfless man I know’.

Maraj has been referenced in his sister’s lyrics in the past. On 2010’s ‘I’m the Best,’ Minaj names him and her younger brothers as the reasons ‘why I grind like I do.’ On ‘All Things Go’ from 2014, she raps, ‘And I know Jelani will always love me, and I’ll always love him.’

Maraj also pleaded for mercy at his sentencing, though he maintained that he was innocent of the charges.

‘I’d like to apologise for the pain that I caused. I had an excessive drinking problem,’ he said, adding that he’s ‘just asking for mercy from the court’.

Before he was sentenced, the victim, who is now his former stepdaughter, told the court that the abuse led her to become suicidal.

‘I didn’t think I could make it through the day without an anxiety attack.’ she said. ‘I felt I had no voice.’

She previously testified at Maraj’s 2017 trial that he repeatedly raped her in the family’s Baldwin home while he was married to her mother.

Maraj denied the allegations, claiming the story was concocted to extort his famous sister.

After the sentencing, the defense said they planned to appeal. An earlier attempt to overturn the case was thrown out.

‘We will be appealing this excessive sentence,’ Jelani’s attorney, David M. Schwartz told Pitchfork. ‘There was clear juror misconduct amongst other issues.’

Schwartz did not elaborate on the issues.