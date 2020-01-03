Miguel Navarro Montgomery County teacher w/ Maryland’s Prince George’s County school system arrested after soliciting 14 year old girl for sex.

A former Maryland middle school teacher is alleged to have offered a 14-year-old girl $200 for sex after meeting her outside a Salvation Army store.

Miguel Angel De Jesus Navarro, a 61-year-old former history teacher at Nicholas Orem Middle School in Hyattsville, Prince George’s County, was arrested Monday after the teen’s mother told detectives about the offer and sexually explicit text messages the educator allegedly sent her daughter in November, according to a Montgomery County police statement.

The teen’s mother said she and the girl were shopping for curtains at a Salvation Army store in Gaithersburg last spring when Navarro of Germantown approached them in a parking lot to offer them a ride home, detectives allege in Montgomery County District Court records.

Police said the teen’s mother took Navarro up on the offer before he asked for and received the girl’s phone number. Navarro also inquired about the girl’s age, prompting her to tell him she was 14, the Washington Post reports.

Navarro then called the girl later that night and offered her money for sex, but the teen told the teacher to leave her alone, police said.

Undeterred, Miguel Navarro allegedly sent text messages to the girl over the following six months until November – when police learned of the explicit request and interviewed the teen.

Detectives also found messages from Navarro on the teen’s phone, including one from Nov. 15 that asked her to send him revealing photos of herself, patch reports.

Navarro was being held without bail on charges of sexual solicitation and other counts late Thursday.

A schools spokeswoman says Navarro began teaching for the system in August 2017, prior to resigning from Prince George’s County Public Schools in June 2019. He had no known record of inappropriate conduct, a district spokeswoman told the Washington Post. It remained unclear what led to the former educator retiring.

Navarro remains behind bars without bail.