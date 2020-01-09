Lacey Jo Cunningham anatomy teacher at Texas’ Woodlands Christian Academy busted having months long relationship with female student.

An anatomy teacher at a private Christian school in Texas has been accused of having a months-long sexual relationship with an 18-year-old female student.

The relationship between Lacey Jo Cunningham, 32, and the teen girl at Woodlands Christian Academy began after the two started texting last August, according to The Houston Chronicle.

From there, the two met one day outside of school over coffee, went to church then spent the night together at Cunningham’s apartment, the report said, citing court documents.

The pair engaged in more than 20 sexual encounters, the documents allege, before the student told her mom, who then called cops.

Detectives showed up to Cunningham’s home on Dec. 14. The teacher admitted to sleeping in the same bed with the student, while claiming there was ‘never any physical contact,’ according to her arrest affidavit.

But it gets better.

Cunningham also told authorities the overnight stays were initiated by the student. Never mind her being the authority figure and whose position of power the educator was transgressing.

The teacher let detectives search the home. During their search, investigators seized a cell phone, computer and her school-issued laptop, items which were used to build a case against Cunningham.

During investigations it was revealed the teacher would force her victim to erase all text communications they had every morning.

Explained Lora Beckham, assistant DA with Montgomery County: ‘In cases like this we look for red flags, obviously if the defendant uses their authority to manipulate a victim.’

Matters increasingly became so devolved between the teacher and her victim that Cunningham at one point threatened to end her own life.

Cunningham turned herself in on Dec. 19. She was charged with second-degree felony improper relationship between educator/student and later released from jail after posting $50,000 bond.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Lora Beckman explained that the charge Cunningham faces gives prosecutors ‘the ability to prosecute defendants who are in positions of authority and power and who manipulate that power and authority and victimize students, who they supervise at their school, regardless of their age.’

Officials with The Woodlands Christian Academy notified parents of the accusations against Cunningham in a letter.

‘The safety of our students is our top priority,’ school officials wrote. “We take seriously the faith and trust you put in us to care for your children. Through training, policies and promoting a nurturing and professional culture at The Woodlands Christian Academy, our employees learn the high standards and expectations we have of them regarding their interactions with students. This news is deeply upsetting, and we will thoroughly review this situation and identify additional steps to protect our school community.”

Authorities have asked individuals with further knowledge of the alleged indiscretions to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #19A399382.