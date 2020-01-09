Angela Peang and Michael Lee, first Utah cousins from Eagle Mountain now married and expecting first child await potential for jail time and fines in WeTV ‘Extreme Love’ expose.

A Utah couple are brimming with excitement with the upcoming birth of their first child together. The only catch is that the pair are cousins and because of state laws may now each have to do prison time.

Michael Lee and Angela ‘Angie’ Peang, husband and wife from Eagle Mountain are first cousins by virtue of Peang’s father being the older brother of Lee’s mother.

Since the baby’s existence proves they had sex, they could face up to $10,000 in fines and five years in prison, because intercourse between cousins is illegal in their home state, due to the long-held fear of birth defects. (According to a 2018 Columbia University study, the chances of cousins having a genetic disorder is 4 to 7%, compared to 3 to 4% for non-related couples.)

But the 38-year-old parents-to-be, set to appear in an upcoming episode of the WeTV series “Extreme Love,” are confident that their son, due May 22, will be delivered safely and in good health, following tests to rule out any disability.

‘We had to do our due diligence because everyone was saying to us, ‘No, don’t do that,’ and ‘It’s so risky and irresponsible,” Peang, who’s five months pregnant, explained in an exclusive via the nypost. ‘So we did genetic testing and found out it was OK for us to parent together.’

Combatting Utah’s strict incest laws:

Aware that their relationship still causes many in society to wince, the couple point out that unions between cousins is legal in more than half of US states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California and Colorado. (Canada and Europe also allow first cousins to wed.)

The couple were able to get around Utah incest laws when they married out of state last March during a day trip to Grand Junction, Colorado.

But since their upcoming child’s birth proves that the blood relatives had sex, Utah’s strict laws against incest could now see the loved up couple going to jail.

‘We got married, not because we’re religious, but to protect ourselves legally,’ Peang, a stay-at-home mom who has three children from her first marriage tells the nypost. ‘We also wanted to legitimize our relationship to console members of our family, hoping it would put them at ease.’

Love at first sight at 7 years old:

A continual read of the nypost’s feature describes the cousins first meeting at just 7 years old, in a darkened closet – where they developed a crush.

‘We were slow-dancing together and I was kind of worried we’d get caught and be in trouble,’ Peang explains. ‘But it just felt right.’

So much so that Lee told his mother that he was going to one day marry his crush according to a previous report via KATC.

The cousins went to separate colleges before marrying their respective first spouses. Peang gave birth to two daughters, now 17 and 16, and a son, 12. Lee and his wife, who were married for four years, had no children.

Social media drew them together after they each divorced, Peang in 2010 and Lee two years later. Come October 2018, the first cousins were reunited at a relative’s Christmas party.

It was love at third sight. The cousins couldn’t stop talking and, by the end of the party, were getting physical.

Nonetheless, the cousins started dating and didn’t try to hide it from Peang’s children. ‘Instead of telling them, we let them observe what was going on by cuddling and holding hands,’ says Peang. ‘My younger girl was pretty upset and started crying — probably because she was going to have to adjust to a new person coming into the family — but now she is cool about our relationship.’

The couple’s parents gradually came around to the idea. But last January, when the sweethearts posted a graphic photo on Facebook of themselves French kissing, a small but vocal number of family members labeled them ‘disgusting.’

But not everyone thinks Angie and Michael should live happily ever after:

Undeterred, the couple launched a petition to legalize marriage between cousins in Utah. They’ve so far secured 1,565 signatures, but they need tens of thousands more to be taken seriously.

‘Our strongest argument is that Utah is in the minority with this law,’ Peang, who, like her husband, was raised Mormon explains. ‘You’d think they’d want to be more mainstream and less strange, considering what they already do with polygamy.’

Of note, Mormon religion, popular in Utah allows for the practicing of polygamy – which is legal in Utah– and generally illegal in the rest of the United States.

In the interim, the couple maintain that their sex life is ‘smoking hot,’ while they continue to wait and see what actions, Utah authorities will take with the birth of their upcoming child.