Wanderley dos Santos Silva: Brazil morgue worker sex with corpse necrophilia drama after team’s soccer win. Manaus forensic scientist fired.

Some things exist never to be attempted. A morgue worker has been caught having sex with a girl’s corpse after getting drunk following his soccer team’s win in Brazil.

Local media report Wanderley dos Santos Silva, 52, a forensic scientist being fired by the Institute of Legal Medicine in Manaus after a police officer walked in on him allegedly having sex with the minor’s corpse in the presence of a colleague.

Silva is then said to have tried to run away. It is not clear if he is in custody the dailymail reports.

Manaus is located in the north-western Brazilian state of Amazonas.

Investigation into necrophilia launched:

Police reports allege on the evening of November 22, Silva and a male colleague had been been out celebrating local team, Flamengo’s win against River Plate in the continental Copa Libertadores.

After getting drunk – Silva and his colleague returned to the office in the early hours of the following morning.

It was while an officer from the Department of Forensic Police had gone into the morgue to collect information about a female corpse – that he allegedly found Silva having sex with the dead body.

Silva is said to have pulled his trousers up and fled after realizing he had been spotted.

The ‘incident’ was reported to the Department of Forensic Police, with Silva and the unnamed colleague immediately fired for ‘serious functional faults’.

A police case into necrophilia has been launched.

Local lawyer Penelope Antony told reporters that Silva could face between one and three years in prison if found guilty of having sex with the corpse. Indeed.