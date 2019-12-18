Miami woman Irabelis Carrazana had sex w/ 14 year old boy-filmed it on video, hooked him into drug dealing lifestyle. A history of gang related activity.

A Florida woman has been accused of having had sex with a teen boy and exposing him to her gangster lifestyle — including deal in drugs and keeping him in a house targeted in a recent drive-by shooting, a report said.

Irabelis Carrazana, 22, allegedly slept with the boy — who is now 15 — a number of times when he was 14 years old, CBS Miami reported.

Police said they discovered multiple videos of the victim and the Carrazana engaged in sex acts.

Investigators believe Carrazana also texted the boy several times and instructed him to sell drugs for another person she was involved with.

In one episode, caught on text, Carrazana became angry at the victim after he did not collect money from a buyer during a narcotics sale. That is when, police said, the boy told Carrazana that he would no longer sell narcotics for her.

‘Other communications between the defendant and several unknown persons, via text messages, revealed that the defendant is involved in gang activities,’ a detective wrote in the police report.

Gangster life:

Carrazana was also with the boy in her southwest Miami home when rival gang members carried out a drive-by shooting at the house, NBC Miami reported.

Carrazana was arrested Tuesday and booked with a number of charges, including possession of a sexual performance by a child, child neglect charges and contributing to a delinquency of a child, according to jail records.

Carrazana, court records cited by the Miami Herald reveal the woman having a history of arrests including drug possession and battery. On Nov. 7, she was arrested on several felony charges including possessing Xanax, resisting arrest with violence, carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence.

The 22 year old woman remains held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.