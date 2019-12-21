Desiree Cartin Rodriguez Doral Prep Academy teacher at Florida charter school busted having sex w/ 15 year old student on video.

Another one bites the dust. A Florida English teacher has been forced to concede having had sex with a 15-year-old student after he showed cops cellphone video of one of their ‘many’ alleged physical encounters.

Desiree Cartin Rodriguez, 27 according to cops began the ‘depraved’ relationship with her victim in late August, kissing the boy on two occasions during lunch hours and after school at the Doral Academy Preparatory School in Miami-Dade County, Local 10 News reported. It wasn’t long before matters escalated.

Rodriguez allegedly then began picking up the teen from his home in her car and performing oral sex on him.

In one instance, the teen recorded the teacher performing the sex act on him and later turned it over to police.

Doral teacher tells investigators she is in love with student victim:

During investigations, Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes revealed the teacher, who recently married – saying, ‘….telling our detectives she was in love with the boy.’

Rodriguez was arrested Friday morning and admitted to the accusations, the Miami Herald reported.

The female educator was booked with two counts of lewd and lascivious assault on a minor child and held on $7,500 bond at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center according to jail records.

School officials said Cartin Rodriguez was immediately fired once they learned of the allegations.

Told Doral Academy Prep principal, Carlos Ferralls in a message sent to parents:

‘Our administrative team was made aware of an inappropriate situation involving a teacher and student. Immediately upon learning of this incident, action was taken. Law enforcement was contacted and the teacher was terminated immediately from her position at our school. We are not at liberty to discuss further details because of an ongoing police investigation. Keeping our children safe is our number one priority. Our safety protocols and procedures allowed us to address this situation quickly and with little disruption to our students or their class time. I appreciate your trust and support.’

Unclear is what led to the female teacher abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her teen male victim.